DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.18.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Shares of DOCN opened at $38.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 25.81 and a quick ratio of 25.81. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.22 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $705,208.93. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 282,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,099,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 706.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.