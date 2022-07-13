Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Sells 27,990 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,990 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.9% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management raised its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 76,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $52.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.75. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

