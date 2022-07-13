DoorDash (DASH) vs. The Competition Financial Analysis

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) is one of 231 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare DoorDash to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.6% of DoorDash shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of DoorDash shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares DoorDash and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoorDash -9.97% -11.29% -8.02% DoorDash Competitors -26.67% -53.68% -8.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DoorDash and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DoorDash $4.89 billion -$468.00 million -46.49 DoorDash Competitors $3.33 billion $332.95 million 17.50

DoorDash has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. DoorDash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

DoorDash has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoorDash’s rivals have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DoorDash and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoorDash 0 10 13 1 2.63 DoorDash Competitors 738 5468 11594 259 2.63

DoorDash currently has a consensus price target of $139.24, suggesting a potential upside of 95.75%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 54.11%. Given DoorDash’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe DoorDash is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

DoorDash beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

DoorDash Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc. operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

