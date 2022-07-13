Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys Shares of 18,489 Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,489 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 949.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.23 per share, with a total value of $456,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,575.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $79.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $65.66 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.66 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTFC. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $121.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

