Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $86,540,000. Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $71,878,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,367,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,291,000 after buying an additional 1,234,895 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,394,000 after buying an additional 1,188,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,867,000 after buying an additional 1,152,402 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Ebel bought 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,517.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 17,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $1,313,929.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,986.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,358 shares of company stock worth $4,424,151 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MOS stock opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.65. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $79.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.50%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

