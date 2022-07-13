Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New $52,000 Investment in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPY. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in Amplify Energy by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter worth $4,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy stock opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92.

Amplify Energy ( NYSE:AMPY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Amplify Energy had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

