Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 16,382 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Dorsey Wright & Associates trimmed its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,454 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 16,382 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $125,197,000 after acquiring an additional 158,201 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,818 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $48,735,000 after acquiring an additional 37,818 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 367,425 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $36,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 359,570 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,964,000 after acquiring an additional 57,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In related news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,622.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $101,484.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,915.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Cowen decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $113.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.41.

DKS opened at $84.70 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 15.07%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile (Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.