Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 462 Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Steel Partners were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLP. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Steel Partners by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. raised its stake in Steel Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,136,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $257,747,000 after purchasing an additional 212,375 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steel Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Steel Partners by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 94,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:SPLP opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average of $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $45.03.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $405.75 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 13.15%.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

