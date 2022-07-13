Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) versus KE (NYSE:BEKE) Critical Survey

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) and Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KE and Douglas Elliman’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KE $12.67 billion 1.42 -$82.25 million ($0.29) -51.93 Douglas Elliman $1.35 billion 0.30 $98.84 million N/A N/A

Douglas Elliman has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KE.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for KE and Douglas Elliman, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KE 0 1 7 0 2.88 Douglas Elliman 0 0 1 0 3.00

KE currently has a consensus price target of $20.83, suggesting a potential upside of 38.30%. Douglas Elliman has a consensus price target of 8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 67.32%. Given Douglas Elliman’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Douglas Elliman is more favorable than KE.

Profitability

This table compares KE and Douglas Elliman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KE -3.05% -3.26% -2.16% Douglas Elliman N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.0% of KE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of Douglas Elliman shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Douglas Elliman shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Douglas Elliman beats KE on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

KE Company Profile (Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services. It facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales, home rentals, home renovation and furnishing, and other services. The company also owns and operates Lianjia, a real estate brokerage branded store; and owns Deyou, a franchise model for connected brokerage stores. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman Inc. engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas. Douglas Elliman Inc. was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Douglas Elliman Inc.(NYSE:DOUG) operates independently of Vector Group Ltd. as of December 29, 2021.

