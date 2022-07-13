Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $626,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.86.

NYSE:PKG opened at $138.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.12%.

In other news, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at $417,497.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

