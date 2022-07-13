Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,923 iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $703,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $23,316,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $762,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth $223,000.

Shares of BATS IGE opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $38.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.19.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

