Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquard & Bahls AG bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $811,362,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $35,647,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,214,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,294 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,598,000 after purchasing an additional 658,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $13,138,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.11. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.42%.

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.