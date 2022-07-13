Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 31,528 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,867 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Halliburton by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 96,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,812 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,804. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. HSBC raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens downgraded Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

NYSE:HAL opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 2.30. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

About Halliburton (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

