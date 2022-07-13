Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 361.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $132.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $125.17 and a 52-week high of $180.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 111.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.15.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

