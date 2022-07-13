Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €42.00 by Berenberg Bank

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) received a €42.00 ($42.00) price target from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 95.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($41.00) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €55.00 ($55.00) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($28.00) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €42.00 ($42.00) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($47.00) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €21.44 ($21.44) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($20.70) and a 12-month high of €44.08 ($44.08).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

