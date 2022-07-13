Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) PT Lowered to $21.00

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DEA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

NYSE:DEA opened at $19.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 429.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

