Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) PT Lowered to $21.00

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on DEA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.
NYSE:DEA opened at $19.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 429.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Easterly Government Properties (Get Rating)
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
