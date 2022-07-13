Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Position Raised by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $36,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $126.88 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $123.18 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.11 and its 200-day moving average is $147.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

