Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives $198.94 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $198.94.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Ecolab by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $157.78 on Friday. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.32 and a 200-day moving average of $177.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

