Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $24.00. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ESI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

ESI opened at $17.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $680.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Element Solutions by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,749,000 after buying an additional 984,222 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,989,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,777,000 after purchasing an additional 357,956 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Element Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,276,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,365,000 after purchasing an additional 179,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,156,000 after purchasing an additional 45,393 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,592,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,465,000 after purchasing an additional 515,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions (Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.