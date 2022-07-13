Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Decreased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.88.

Shares of EMR opened at $79.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average is $90.82.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

