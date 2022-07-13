Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $36,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 22,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $79.05 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.77 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average is $90.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.88.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

