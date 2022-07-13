Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target Cut to $8.25

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its target price cut by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.50 to $8.25 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 166.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.82.

NYSE:EXK opened at $3.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 5.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $57.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 6.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,949,105 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,463,000 after buying an additional 1,085,122 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,294,331 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,457,000 after buying an additional 493,368 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,809,722 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 152,095 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 924.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,840 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 618,022 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 494,957 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

