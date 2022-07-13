Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $25.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78. Equitable has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $37.13.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $785,096.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,533.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,724 shares of company stock worth $3,086,416. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after purchasing an additional 854,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $773,363,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Equitable by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,240,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,116,000 after purchasing an additional 240,905 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 3.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,883,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,137,000 after purchasing an additional 419,700 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Equitable by 8.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,466,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,798,000 after purchasing an additional 575,664 shares during the period.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

