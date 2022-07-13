Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €28.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.00) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €35.50 ($35.50) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €31.00 ($31.00) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($33.00) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($28.00) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.00) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

FRA EVK opened at €19.78 ($19.78) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($26.78) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($32.97). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of €25.79.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

