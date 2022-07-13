Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) to Outperform

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Visteon from $127.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.83.

Get Visteon alerts:

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $109.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.24. Visteon has a 12 month low of $88.82 and a 12 month high of $134.57.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.40 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visteon will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,776,000 after buying an additional 834,079 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,396,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,198,000 after buying an additional 173,616 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 652,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,179,000 after buying an additional 157,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 400,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,487,000 after buying an additional 156,991 shares in the last quarter.

About Visteon (Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.