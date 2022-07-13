FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FibroGen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $12.09 on Monday. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.17.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.16. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 109.09% and a negative net margin of 109.22%. The firm had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FibroGen will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 118.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 52,740 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 61,683.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 18,505 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

