Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 32.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FIS. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.68.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $93.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.76. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.4% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

