Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires 81 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 117.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

NYSE ZTS opened at $173.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.90. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $154.18 and a one year high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,321 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

About Zoetis (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.