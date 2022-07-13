Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases Shares of 950 Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.98. Eni S.p.A. has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on E. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ENI from €15.30 ($15.30) to €15.40 ($15.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ENI from €18.50 ($18.50) to €20.00 ($20.00) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ENI from €14.00 ($14.00) to €14.50 ($14.50) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.32.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

