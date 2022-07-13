First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) PT Lowered to $83.00

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research cut their target price on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.68.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $54.70 on Monday. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $81.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.61.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $2,337,069.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,978.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 74,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $930,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

