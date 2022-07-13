First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.6% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,296.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,262.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,539.78.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.53.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

