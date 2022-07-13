First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT Raised to $171.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $170.00 to $171.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.33.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $149.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $133.37 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.11.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 4.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

