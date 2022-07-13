Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FBC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.25 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

NYSE FBC opened at $35.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.52. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.32). Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.52 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 69,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,960.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Schoels purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $509,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,799.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $709,985 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 309,285 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53,004 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.