Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Lifted by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,364,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,853 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $39,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,737 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 41,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.21.

F stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.24.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.