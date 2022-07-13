Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $118.17

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 118.17 ($1.41) and traded as high as GBX 119.60 ($1.42). Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 118.20 ($1.41), with a volume of 704,247 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 118.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 110.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £720.97 million and a PE ratio of 622.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 160.62 and a current ratio of 160.68.

Get Foresight Solar Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Foresight Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Foresight Solar Fund’s payout ratio is 36.58%.

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.