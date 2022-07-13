Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th.

Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of FT opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 15,368 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 15.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 19.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

