Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th.
Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of FT opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91.
Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Universal Trust (FT)
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.