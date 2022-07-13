Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires New Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,518 shares of company stock worth $19,906,556 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $174.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.67. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

