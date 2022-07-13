Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 1,142 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Account Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $2,715,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Shares of ZTS opened at $173.81 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.18 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.90.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,667 shares of company stock worth $1,503,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

