G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 0.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

GIII opened at $20.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $971.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.51. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $35.12.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $688.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 651,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 33,394 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

