Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of GALT opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $102.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.55.

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GALT. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 59.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

