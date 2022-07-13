Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires Shares of 2,000 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 382.5% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU opened at $62.80 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.86 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of -139.55 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

