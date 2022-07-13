Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Boosts Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 130.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 66.7% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $279.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.35 and a 200 day moving average of $323.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LULU. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.50.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

