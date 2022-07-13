Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Invests $218,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,179 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 76.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,327,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $168,033,000 after purchasing an additional 59,037 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.56.

NYSE COP opened at $83.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.02. The firm has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.40. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

