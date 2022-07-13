Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 175 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 110,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,608,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,233,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,674,000 after buying an additional 40,058 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 101,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after buying an additional 22,728 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLV opened at $61.85 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.16 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.83.

