GATX (NYSE:GATX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

GATX stock opened at $91.31 on Monday. GATX has a 52 week low of $84.50 and a 52 week high of $127.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.75 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.46%. GATX’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GATX will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of GATX by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

