GATX (NYSE:GATX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
GATX stock opened at $91.31 on Monday. GATX has a 52 week low of $84.50 and a 52 week high of $127.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.
GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.75 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.46%. GATX’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GATX will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.
GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
