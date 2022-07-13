GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

JOB opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $63.29 million, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.75.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. GEE Group had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.88 million. On average, analysts predict that GEE Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

