General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GE opened at $63.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.75. The company has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.99%.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.79.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

