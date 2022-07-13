Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Lowered to C$42.00 at National Bankshares

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins cut their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$50.78.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

TSE:GIL opened at C$34.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 3.33. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$34.23 and a 1 year high of C$55.13.

Gildan Activewear ( TSE:GIL Get Rating ) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$981.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$832.29 million. On average, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 4.3400002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.51%.

In related news, Director Donald Berg acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$39.35 per share, with a total value of C$118,035.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at C$236,070.

About Gildan Activewear (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.