Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 167 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 933 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Pariax LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 35.7% in the first quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 114 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG opened at $2,296.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,262.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,539.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.53.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

