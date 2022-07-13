Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GBX. Stephens decreased their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

NYSE:GBX opened at $28.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.90. Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.48). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $793.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,873.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 37.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

